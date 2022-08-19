Good Weekend Superquiz and Saturday Target Time, August 20
By Jacqui Martinez and Stephanie Bull.
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embrace the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find no less than one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution record isn’t exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 12 phrases, common; 15 phrases, good; 19+ phrases, glorious.
Yesterday’s Target: dehiring, dither, DITHERING, eight, girth, inheritor, herd, herding, conceal, hider, hiding, hied, hieing, hind, hinder, hinge, hinged, trace, hinted, hinter, rent, employed, hiring, inherit, neigh, nigh, nigher, night time, nightie, proper, righted, their, then, skinny, thine, factor, third.