Good Weekend Superquiz and Saturday Target Time, August 27
By Jacqui Martinez and Stephanie Bull.
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embrace the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find not less than one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution checklist is just not exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 10 phrases, common; 16 phrases, good; 22+ phrases, wonderful.
