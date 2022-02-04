Good Weekend Superquiz and Saturday Target Time, February 5
By Jacqui Martinez and Stephanie Bull. This week, query 25 was provided by reader Andrew Sweatman of Rankin Park, NSW.
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find at the least one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution listing will not be exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 7 phrases, common; 11 phrases, good; 16+ phrases, glorious.
Yesterday’s Target: ably, aery, ethereal, alley, ally, aryl, bailey, barely, barley, barye, belay, stomach, beryl, billy, blearily, bleary, bray, byre, early, eyra, layer, LIBERALLY, lily, lyre, rally, actually, relay, reliably, rely, riyal, yale, 12 months, yell, yerba.