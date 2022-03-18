Good Weekend Superquiz and Saturday Target Time, March 19
By Jacqui Martinez and Stephanie Bull. This week, Q25 was provided by reader Natalie Costa of Rowville, Vic.
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find at the least one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution listing just isn’t exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 8 phrases, common; 11 phrases, good; 14+ phrases, wonderful.
Yesterday’s Target: alit, electronic mail, emit, etui, hail, halite, helium, hila, hilt, hilum, HUMILIATE, ileum, ilia, ilium, merchandise, lathi, lati, lieu, lime, restrict, lite, lithe, lithia, lithium, mail, mile, milia, milieu, milium, milt, mite, tail, tali, telium, tile, time, ultima.