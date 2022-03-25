Australia

Good Weekend Superquiz and Saturday Target Time, March 26

By Jacqui Martinez and Stephanie Bull. This week, Q25 was provided by reader David Farrell of Erskineville, NSW

TARGET TIME

Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find a minimum of one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or overseas phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution checklist will not be exhaustive.

Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.

Today’s Target: 8 phrases, common; 11 phrases, good; 14+ phrases, glorious.

Yesterday’s Target: ache, AESTHETIC, aitch, asci, attic, case, casette, money, forged, caste, cattish, stop, chaise, chase, chaste, chat, cheat, chest, chit, cist, cite, every, escheat, etch, ethic, itch, sachet, scat, scathe, sech, sect, stacte, static, stich, sew, tacet, tacit, tact, educate, theca, thecae, thetic, titch.



