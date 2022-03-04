Good Weekend Superquiz and Saturday Target Time, March 5
By Jacqui Martinez and Stephanie Bull. This week, query 25 was equipped by Patrick Gallagher of Ormond, Vic.
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find at the very least one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution listing is just not exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 10 phrases, common; 14 phrases, good; 18+ phrases, glorious.
Yesterday’s Target: abut, aunt, beau, beaux, brunet, brunt, brut, brute, bunt, buran, burn, burnet, burnt, butane, exeunt, EXUBERANT, exurb, exurban, nature, neuter, rebut, retune, rune, runt, tenure, true, tuan, tuba, tubae, tube, tuber, tuna, tune, tuner, turban, tureen, flip, unbar, city, urbane, urea.