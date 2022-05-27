Good Weekend Superquiz and Saturday Target Time, May 28
By Jacqui Martinez and Stephanie Bull.
TARGET TIME
Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embody the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find not less than one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or international phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution listing shouldn’t be exhaustive.
Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.
Today’s Target: 12 phrases, common; 17 phrases, good; 22+ phrases, glorious.
Yesterday’s Target: zits, acre, cafe, calf, cane, caner, care, careen, cere, cereal, clan, clear, cleaner, clear, clef, crane, creel, crenel, enface, enlace, face, facer, farce, fence, fencer, fleece, franc, FREELANCE, lace, lance, lancer, nacre, race, reface.