Good work, Volodya! Putin resurrects NATO

Paul Taylor, a contributing editor at POLITICO, writes the “Europe At Large” column.

PARIS — Barely two years after French President Emmanuel Macron declared it “brain-dead,” NATO has been resurrected by Russia’s threats over Ukraine, leaving the rusty however trusty United States-led protection alliance the one recreation on the town for European safety.

How that serves Moscow’s decades-old strategic objective of pushing the U.S. out of Europe to raised dominate the Continent, solely Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of. But to these of us not aware about his endgame, it appears counterintuitive, to say the least.

Whatever Putin ultimately chooses to do about Ukraine, if his intention was to weaken the Western alliance he has unquestionably scored quite a few personal targets.

For one, he has boosted the urge for food for NATO membership — or no less than the dedication to maintain that choice open — in Sweden and Finland. Both Nordic nations remained militarily unaligned once they joined the European Union after the Cold War however have been cooperating more and more intently with the Atlantic alliance since Russia’s seizure and annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Additionally, his public ultimatums have compelled even the least enthusiastic NATO members right into a nook the place they have to reaffirm the alliance’s “open-door” coverage, regardless of long-standing misgivings concerning the knowledge of admitting Ukraine and Georgia. No one desires to appease Putin with 100,000 Russian troops at Ukraine’s borders.

The current forced resignation of Germany’s navy chief, after voicing understanding for the Kremlin chief and saying that Crimea would by no means return to Ukraine — each broadly held views amongst Berlin’s ruling elites — reveals this clearly.

By insisting on a Cold War-style “superpower-to-superpower” negotiation format with the U.S., and disdainfully rejecting anyplace for the EU on the desk, Russia has additionally pulled the rug out from below these in Paris, Berlin and Brussels who dream of a brand new European safety structure devised amongst themselves.

You can overlook Macron’s call in a European Parliament speech final week for EU leaders to attract up their very own blueprint for a brand new safety order to be put to NATO after which Russia — that was most likely extra of an electoral train for again dwelling than a severe diplomatic initiative anyway, given the EU’s well-known divisions on the topic.

Finally, and relatively paradoxically, Putin’s grandstanding has additionally dragged the U.S. again deeper into European safety, simply when two successive American presidents had tried to pivot Washington’s strategic focus towards China, and simply as President Joe Biden was quietly angling to move extra of the European safety burden on to the EU. We lastly have a White House that’s keen to embrace better European “strategic autonomy” however as an alternative finds itself coping with European safety day and evening.

Whether or not Russia launches navy motion in Ukraine as soon as once more — and Putin has raised the stakes so excessive that he might now want an enormous concession to again down peacefully — this disaster is certain to form the sort of NATO that emerges from a landmark summit in June, the place the alliance will undertake a brand new strategic idea for the primary time in over a decade and choose the subsequent secretary-general.

The Russian risk, which had withered to a residual concern within the alliance’s earlier technique — far much less urgent than combating terrorism or disaster administration and stabilization missions in far-flung locations comparable to Afghanistan and Iraq — is now again, entrance and heart.

NATO faces elevated strain from its jap members, those that endured Soviet domination, to shift from its present reinforcement technique with minimal everlasting forces on the jap flank to a navy posture nearer to Cold War-style “forward defense.” This consists of extra troops and tools positioned close to the entrance line in response to Russian deployments in Belarus and round Ukraine.

We are already seeing the primary indicators of this with the United Kingdom sending more troops to the Baltic states and Poland, and France offering to do the identical in Romania, the place the NATO supreme allied commander has recommended a floor presence, in line with Der Spiegel journal. The U.S. can be prone to deploy extra enablers to the jap flank, whereas beforehand coy NATO allies comparable to Spain are actually planning to send warships to the Black Sea.

The internet results of Russia’s threatening conduct will clearly be to extend the NATO navy footprint in Moscow’s former Eastern European satellites, to not take away Western forces from these nations as Putin has demanded.

European nations solely have one set of armed forces, and desires on the Eastern entrance are prone to loom bigger within the coming months, versus these within the Sahel or in Libya, the place the Union is now or might need in any other case change into engaged.

To make sure, the EU will nonetheless have its personal position, particularly if it involves more durable financial sanctions in opposition to Moscow or lowering European dependence on Russian gasoline. But it won’t be on the desk, shaping Europe’s future safety structure.

This disaster might nicely additionally have an effect on the profile of the subsequent NATO secretary-general. After two successive incumbents from Nordic nations outdoors EU protection efforts, a number of European governments, however particularly France, had been decided to nominate a extra pro-European candidate from a core EU nation. Someone who might oversee a gradual shift to European allies taking extra accountability for their very own continent, with America reassuringly current within the background.

However, with the battle over Ukraine set to endure and probably escalate, there may be certain to be strain from Washington, London and Warsaw to decide on a standard Atlanticist who takes a agency line on Russia as an alternative. Putin will solely have himself in charge if we find yourself with a brand new Cold Warrior at NATO HQ for the subsequent 4 years, relatively than somebody who desires to see the alliance evolve with a better European management position.

All these penalties look like baked in, even earlier than a single shot has been fired — if one ever is.

So maybe it’s time to cease assuming that Putin is a grasp strategist who is aware of the best way to exploit Europe’s weaknesses and divisions, and America’s inconstancy and penchant for distraction. His conduct of this disaster runs counter to Moscow’s personal acknowledged aims.

Putin might carry an enormous bazooka, nevertheless it appears to be geared toward his personal foot.