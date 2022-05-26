Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta, 67, has died | Channel

Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese’s gangster basic Goodfellas, has died, US media reported Thursday. He was 67.

Movie commerce publication Deadline mentioned he died within the Dominican Republic.

According to TMZ, Liotta was capturing a film referred to as Dangerous Waters on the island, and died in his sleep.

Liotta’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the actor’s loss of life in an announcement to NBC News. Allen added that there was nothing suspicious about his loss of life, and no foul play is suspected.

His fiancée, Jacy Nittolo was with him whereas he was engaged on the venture.

Despite success earlier in his profession, Liotta’s breakout position got here in 1990 when he was forged as real-life mobster Henry Hill in Scorsese’s crime masterpiece.

He labored alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in what’s broadly thought of one of many best movies of the twentieth century, with scenes that proceed to be referenced as cultural touchstones.

Goodfellas gained one Oscar, and was nominated for 5 others.

A yr earlier than, Liotta had performed baseball star Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, enjoying reverse Kevin Costner within the broadly revered sports activities film.

Liotta went on to star in numerous different movies, together with Cop Land, Corrina Corrina, Operation Dumbo Drop, Unforgettable, Wild Hogs and Blow n which he performed Fred Jung, father to Johnny Depp’s character, George Jung.

Liotta and Nittolo bought engaged through the Christmas holidays in 2020. The actor shared the information on Instagram on the time, writing, “Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!”

Liotta leaves behind a 23-year-old daughter, Karsen, who following in her father’s performing footsteps.