‘Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta dead at 67

“Goodfellas” actor Ray Liotta has died, ABC News confirms. He was 67.

Liotta, who additionally starred in “Field of Dreams” and gained an Emmy for a visitor position on “ER,” is survived by his daughter, Karsen, 23, whom he shared along with his ex-wife, Michelle Grace.

In this April 15, 2015, file picture, Ray Liotta attends a screening of “Goodfellas” in the course of the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival, FILE

The actor was engaged to Jacy Nittolo on the time of his loss of life.

Liotta caught the eye of Hollywood within the 1986 movie “Something Wild,” taking part in star Melanie Griffith’s violent ex-con husband, a job which garnered him a Golden Globe nomination. He went on to look as Shoeless Joe Jackson in 1989’s baseball-themed traditional “Field of Dreams,” alongside Kevin Costner, wherein he delivered the memorable, oft-quoted line, “Hey, rookie! You were good!”

In this undated file picture, Ray Liotta, Robert de Niro, Paul Sorvino and Joe Pesci are proven on the set of the film “Goodfellas.” Sunset Boulevard/Corbis through Getty Images, FILE

But Liotta’s breakout position got here within the 1990 Martin Scorsese movie “Goodfellas,” as a part of an all-star solid that included Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco. Based partly on the lifetime of former mobster turned authorities informant Henry Hill, whom Liotta performed, it grew to become a near-instant traditional and launched Liotta to stardom.

Liotta most not too long ago appeared in movies together with “Marriage Story” and the “Sopranos” spin-off “The Many Saints of Newark.”

He additionally starred in TV exhibits together with “Shades of Blue,” reverse Jennifer Lopez, “Hanna” and “Black Bird.”