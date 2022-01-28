Goods Train Derails In Kerala, 11 Trains Cancelled

Reportedly, the accident occurred whereas the practice was switching tracks.

Kochi (Kerala):

Four wagons of a items practice going in the direction of Kollam in Kerala derailed at Aluva railway station on Thursday evening which affected practice companies on the route however no accidents had been reported, railway officers stated.

The freight practice was carrying cement from Andhra Pradesh.

The second, third, fourth and fifth wagonos of the practice derailed whereas getting into the third platform of the Aluva station round 10.30 pm.

Following the incident, some trains had been stranded for hours at completely different stations resulting in a disruption in companies.

Four up trains and two down trains had been affected as a result of incident. However, visitors via one of many tracks was restored at 2.15 am.

“We hope to restore services soon. Already some services are on. One line is already working. Second line, we hope to restore services by 9 am,” stated R Mukund, Railway Divisional Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division.

“Disruption resulted in some cancellations, some trains have become short termination. Some trains have been rescheduled. We are trying to restore services quickly. There will be some late running. It will get adjusted by evening. Right now we are busy with completing the balance works. We hope to do it in another two-three hours,” he added.

A complete of 11 trains have been cancelled together with Guruvayur – Thiruvananthapuram Express, Ernakulam – Kannur Express, Kottayam – Nilambur Express, Nilambur – Kottayam Express, Guruvayur – Ernakulam Express Special, Thiruvananthapuram – Tiruchchirappaffi Intercity Express, Ernakulam – Alapuzha Express particular, Alappuzha – Ernakulam Express particular, Palakkad – Ernakulam MEMU Express particular, Ernakulam – Palakkad MEMU Express particular, and Shoranur – Ernakulam MEMU Express particular.

Reportedly, the accident occurred whereas the practice was switching tracks. However, the railway official stated, “I can’t pinpoint a single reason for the incident. There are many aspects. There will be an inquiry.”

