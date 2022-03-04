Google agrees new deal to pay French publishers for news content

Google has signed a brand new settlement to pay French publishers for the correct to show their information content material on-line.

The deal implies that media organisations in France will probably be pretty renumerated when their information articles seem on the search engine’s outcomes pages.

A brand new settlement was unveiled on Thursday by Google and the Alliance for the General Information Press (Apig), which brings collectively almost 300 nationwide, regional and native information teams.

The deal replaces a earlier settlement that was introduced final January.

Facebook reached an identical agreement with Agip in October to pay French publishers over the copyright of their content material

The dispute over so-called “neighbouring rights” has soured relations between French information organisations and the US tech large for greater than two years.

Google and Facebook have lengthy argued in opposition to the precept, stating that French publishers are already uncovered on their platforms and promoted to prospects.

But in 2019, a European Union Directive entrenched “neighbouring rights” into legislation, a transfer that France swiftly adopted.

Although Google and Agip reached an settlement final 12 months, the US firm was fined €500 million for not having negotiated with French publishers “in good faith”.

A French watchdog had requested Google to renew negotiations and suggest a brand new compensation supply.

Google and Agip stated in a joint assertion that the brand new settlement on “neighbouring rights” was a “historic step”. The actual quantity of compensation supplied to French information organisations has not been made public.

Google additionally hopes to signal an identical cope with one other French media group, SEPM, sooner or later.