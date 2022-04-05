Google Announces Toll Prices Feature, Improves iOS, Apple Watch Support

Google Maps on Tuesday introduced a set of options that can roll out to customers in choose international locations, together with India. The service will permit customers to test estimated toll costs earlier than a visit begins, and might establish out there toll-free routes. Google Maps for iOS has additionally been up to date with a pinned widget on the Home Screen, in addition to direct navigation from an Apple Watch. The firm has additionally introduced that an upcoming replace will deliver Siri and Shortcuts integration with Google Maps on iOS, arriving later this 12 months.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Google revealed that customers in India, Indonesia, Japan and the US will be capable to entry toll costs on the Google Maps app, later this month. Users could have entry to estimated toll pricing earlier than they start their journey, and the corporate says that the toll costs characteristic will depend on info from native tolling authorities. Google says that help for the toll costs characteristic in different international locations is “coming soon”.

The toll costs characteristic may even permit customers to calculate the price of tolls on their route, whereas taking to consideration various factors — together with fee strategies like a toll move, the day of the week, the time of day, and so forth. The firm says that Google Maps will provide particulars on over 2,000 toll roads.

For customers who wish to keep away from tolls altogether, Google Maps will proceed to supply the choice to search for toll-free routes altogether. According to the corporate, customers can merely faucet on the three dots on the high of the app to entry route choices and choose Avoid tolls to entry different routes, wherever out there.

Alongside the brand new toll costs characteristic, the corporate additionally introduced a brand new replace for iOS customers that can deliver a brand new pinned journey widget exhibiting them journeys they’ve pinned of their Go Tab on the newest model of the Google Maps app. According to Google, the brand new pinned widget will present customers their arrival time, when their subsequent public transport journey will depart, and counsel instructions and routes for customers preferring to drive.

The replace may even deliver improved Apple Watch help, together with the flexibility to navigate robotically on the smartwatch — this shall be out there to customers in a couple of weeks. Users may even be capable to add a “Take me home” shortcut to their display, which is able to immediately begin navigation on the Apple Watch, the corporate mentioned.

Google Maps may even achieve entry to iOS Spotlight, Siri, and Shortcuts integration later this 12 months, in accordance with the corporate. Users will be capable to arrange Shortcuts on iOS, permitting them to make use of voice instructions like “Hey Siri, get directions” or “Hey Siri, search in Google Maps”. These options shall be out there within the coming months, in accordance with Google.