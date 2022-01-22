Google Betty White’s name

On what would have been Betty White’s one centesimal birthday, the search engine has a touching shock for followers who search for the legendary actress.

In honour of what would have been actress Betty White’s one centesimal birthday, Google has created a web based Easter egg for followers who search her identify.

Since January 17, the search outcomes web page for “Betty White” prompts a graphic during which a bathe of rose petals seems on the display, alongside the textual content: “Thank you for being a friend 1922-2021.”

The roses and quote are after all, references to her character ‘Rose’ from Golden Girl, which used Thank You For Being A Friend by Andrew Gold as its iconic theme music.

The legendary actress died from a stroke on December 31 – simply over two weeks earlier than her milestone birthday.

Marking what would have been White’s one centesimal birthday, a number of Hollywood stars paid tribute to the pioneering star.

Jennifer Garner shared a video montage of the actress dancing, alongside a caption that learn: “Happy 100, Betty, thank you for reminding us to look for the good and to find the kind.”

Legendary actor, Morgan Freeman – who starred alongside White within the 1998 movie Hard Rain – additionally posted a tribute to White on Twitter.

“Life is precious, and so are the friends that we meet along the way. Happy Heavenly Birthday tomorrow Betty White! You will always be treasured,” he wrote.

Her assistant, identified solely as Kiersten, additionally took to White’s official Facebook web page the place she shared what’s believed to be the final photograph taken of her. In the image dated again to December 20, White is smiling whereas sporting a vibrant inexperienced and white ensemble and a full face of make-up.

“On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her,” Kiersten wrote. “She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever.

“Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.”

On Twitter, followers participated within the #BettyWhiteProblem which noticed folks donated $5 to their native animal shelter in honour of the late actress.

A staunch supporter of animal rights, White regularly shared methods her followers might help native animal shelters and animal advocacy teams just like the World Wildlife Foundation. The Golden Girls actress was additionally on the board of trustees for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association and used her fan membership, Bet’s Pets, to donate to charities.

In a 2011 interview with Katie Couric on CBS Sunday Morning, White admitted to liking “animals more than people,” including her mother and father had been “the same way”.

“Well, I don’t necessarily admit that, but yes, I do,” she mentioned.

White additionally credited her love of animals with holding her feeling youthful.

“I’m not preaching, but maybe I learned it from my animal friends – kindness and consideration for somebody besides yourself,” she mentioned. “And I think that keeps you feeling young, I really do.”