Google Celebrates India’s Independence Day With Eye-Catching Kites Doodle

India Celebrates Independence Day: India will mark its seventy fifth yr of independence.

New Delhi:

Google as we speak commemorated the Independence Day of the world’s largest democracy with a doodle illustrated by Kerala-based visitor artist Neethi.

The Doodle reveals India celebrating 75 years of its Independence with hovering kites symbolizing that the nation has achieved nice heights.

In 1947, India achieved freedom from the British colonial rulers after a protracted wrestle. Independence Day is a nationwide vacation to commemorate and bear in mind the sacrifice of freedom fighters who fought for our nation’s independence.

Independence Day 2022 Doodle “depicts the culture around kites – from the craft of creating bright beautiful kites to the cheerful experience of a community coming together. The vast expanse of sky brightly speckled with soaring kites is a colourful symbol of the great heights we have achieved. The GIF animation adds dynamism and brings the doodle alive.”

On the doodle, artist Neethi mentioned that one among our fondest recollections, the age-old custom of kite-flying has been integral to the Indian Independence Day festivities.

“Kites are also an outlet for artistic expression- many of them carry trendy motifs or even social messages. I have drawn kites depicting our national colours, a message of love and commemorating the 75 years of Indian independence. They fly as high as skyscrapers, birds and I’d like to believe the sun,” he mentioned.

Several occasions have been organised this yr underneath the banner of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav,’ to rejoice India’s Independence Day with the theme ‘Nation First, Always First.’