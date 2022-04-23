Google Celebrates Iraqi Contemporary Art Genius Naziha Salim With A Doodle

Nazhia Salim was born right into a household of Iraqi artists in Istanbul, Turkey.

Google celebrates Iraqi modern artwork genius Naziha Salim with a doodle right this moment. On this present day in 2020, the painter-professor, described as “one of the most influential artists in Iraq’s contemporary art scene”, was spotlighted by the Barjeel Art Foundation of their assortment of feminine artists, Google stated.

“Her work often depicts rural Iraqi women and peasant life through bold brush strokes and vivid colors,” it stated. “Today’s Doodle artwork is an ode to Salim’s painting style and a celebration of her long standing contributions to the art world!”

Salim was born right into a household of Iraqi artists in Istanbul, Turkey in 1927. Her father was a painter and her mom was an embroidery artist. She had three brothers all of whom labored within the arts. Jawad Salim, one of many brothers, is taken into account certainly one of Iraq’s most influential sculptors.

Naziha Salim studied on the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris on scholarship after her commencement with distinction from the Baghdad Fine Arts Institute. She specialised in fresco and mural portray whereas in Paris.

She returned to Baghdad after spending a number of years overseas and taught on the Fine Arts Institute till she retired. Salim was additionally one of many founding members of Al-Ruwwad, an artists’ neighborhood that research overseas and incorporate artwork strategies into the Iraqi aesthetic.

She authored “Iraq: Contemporary Art” which focuses on the early growth of Iraq’s fashionable artwork motion. Her art work hangs on the Sharjah Art Museum and the Modern Art Iraqi Archive.