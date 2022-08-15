Google Doodle: What kite-flying signifies – India @75

Google on Monday marked India’s 75 years of independence with its doodle art work. The animation – illustrated by Kerala-based visitor artist Neethi – fantastically portrays the Indian custom of constructing and flying kites, additionally thought of a logo of Independence from British rule.

The GIF animation exhibits kites in brilliant colors being flown by a gaggle of individuals, instilling a way of group as India celebrates its democratic journey, and signifying the good heights achieved by the nation within the years passed by.

It was on today in 1947 that India attained freedom from practically 2 hundred years of British colonial rule, ending an extended struggle for independence led by revolutionaries, together with Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The day is all of the extra symbolic as India was formally declared a democratic nation on today, and the nationwide flag was raised for the primary time, from the enduring Red Fort in Delhi.

The custom of flying kites on independence day turned prevalent from the time when India was nonetheless a British colony and revolutionaries flew kites with slogans in protest in opposition to the colonisers. Since then, leisure and aggressive kite flying has turn out to be probably the most in style I-day actions. Among different issues, Indians additionally spend the day with their family members and host cultural programmes in neighborhoods and colleges. To mark the historic day, many monuments and authorities workplaces are additionally decked up in tricolour.

Meanwhile, the day’s celebrations will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the ‘Tiranga’ from the ramparts of the Red Fort in synchronization with a 21-gun salute. He will later handle the nation and pay his tributes to the liberty fighters who fought in opposition to British rule. This might be Modi’s ninth independence day handle to the nation from the Red Fort.