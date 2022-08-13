Google hit with $60m fine in Australia

Google has been slapped with a $60m effective for deceptive Australian Android customers about the way it used their knowledge with the intention to goal them with promoting.

The effective comes because of Australia’s shopper watchdog taking the tech large to courtroom in 2019.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission alleged that Android cellphone settings had been deceptive.

It accused Google of storing the placement knowledge of some customers even when they’d “Location History” turned off.

The Federal Court ordered the tech large to pay the $60m penalty after it discovered it had breached Australian shopper legal guidelines by deceptive some Android homeowners between January 2017 and December 2018.

The courtroom discovered that one other setting titled “Web & App Activity” additionally allowed location knowledge to be shared with Google.

Camera Icon Google’s effective comes because of Australia’s shopper watchdog taking the tech large to courtroom in 2019. Omar Marques/Zuma Press Credit: Supplied

The ACCC says its finest estimate, based mostly on accessible knowledge, is that the customers of 1.3 million Google accounts in Australia might have seen a display screen discovered by the courtroom to have breached Australian shopper legal guidelines.

Google took remedial steps and had addressed the entire contravening conduct by 20 December 2018, which means that customers had been now not proven the deceptive screens, the ACCC stated.

ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb stated the courtroom‘s decision sent a strong message to digital platforms and other businesses about using people’s knowledge.

“Personal location data is sensitive and important to some consumers,” she stated in an announcement.

“Some of the users who saw the representations may have made different choices about the collection, storage and use of their location data if the misleading representations had not been made by Google.”

Camera Icon ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb stated the effective despatched a message to digital platforms and different companies about how they use clients’ knowledge. NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles Credit: News Corp Australia

Ms Cass-Gottlieb stated the penalty was the primary occasion of public enforcement to return from the ACCC’s digital platforms inquiry.

A spokesman for Google confirmed the corporate had agreed to settle the matter with the ACCC.

“We’ve invested heavily in making location information simple to manage and easy to understand with industry-first tools like auto-delete controls, while significantly minimising the amount of data stored,” he spokesman stated.

“As we’ve demonstrated, we’re committed to making ongoing updates that give users control and transparency, while providing the most helpful products possible.”