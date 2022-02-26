‘Google my name’: A-listers hit back at apology

We’re unsure which is worse; an actress’ awkward encounter with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, or the apology afterwards.

It is the embarrassing celeb gaffe that will get increasingly more awkward by the day.

A-list couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have now weighed in on a public apology made by one other actress that failed to deal with Chopra by identify.

Comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell took to social media earlier this week to reveal an awkward run-in with Chopra and Jonas at a restaurant in Malibu.

O’Donnell instructed Chopra she knew her dad, which she thought was well-known self-help creator Deepak Chopra. It wasn’t.

The comic defined the incident on TikTok and apologised, however didn’t handle Chopra by her first identify.

“I had one job I messed it up all right, so Nick Jonas I apologise, and to the Chopra wife … I apologise too,” O’Donnell mentioned, after earlier solely referring to her as Jonas’ spouse and “someone Chopra”.

Chopra took to her personal social media on Thursday to share “some thoughts”, together with that whereas she doesn’t anticipate everybody to know who she is, she doesn’t should be referred to the best way she was.

“If you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly,” she wrote to her 74.5 million followers, with out naming O’Donnell.

“We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and to not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology.”

Jonas shared the put up to his personal Instagram, including: “well said my love”.

Chopra’s father is Dr Ashok Chopra, who was a doctor within the Indian Army and died in June 2013 after a prolonged battle with most cancers.

O’Donnell’s authentic TikTok obtained feedback from outraged followers telling her to be taught Chopra’s identify.

“I mean, the device for making TikToks also has Google,” one wrote.

O’Donnell then adopted up with one other video utilizing Chopra’s first identify.

“Priyanka is her name. I hope I’m pronouncing that right. I just want to apologise to her and everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sometimes I f**k up,” she mentioned within the video.

Her caption identified that she “shoulda googled b4 I tiktok ed”.

Chopra and Jonas had been married in 2018 and not too long ago welcomed their first baby through surrogate.

Chopra is an Indian actress, mannequin and singer. After turning into one of many greatest film stars in India, she created a profession in America.

Jonas is an American singer and actor finest identified for being a member of the Jonas Brothers.