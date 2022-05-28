Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro May Sport Same Displays as the Pixel 6 Series

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — Google’s upcoming flagship smartphones — show specs have surfaced on-line, nicely forward of the launch of the handsets later this 12 months. The smartphones are tipped to function the identical shows because the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that debuted final 12 months. The firm teased its subsequent technology handsets on the annual Google I/O developer convention earlier this month and revealed that they are going to be powered by an up to date Tensor SoC, and can run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

According to code within the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro shall be outfitted with the identical Samsung shows because the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, respectively. The show driver for the Pixel 7 which is codenamed Cheetah is tagged C10, whereas the motive force for the Pixel 7 Pro codenamed Panther is tagged P10. Both information reveal the specs of the upcoming handsets, in keeping with the report.

Just just like the Pixel 6, the upcoming Pixel 7 will sport a full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) show with a 90Hz refresh charge, because the code points to the usage of Samsung’s S6E3FC3 panel. While the specs of the show stay the identical, the show is tipped to be barely smaller than the Pixel 6 — with peak and width lowered by 2mm and 1mm, respectively.

Meanwhile the Pixel 7 Pro shall be outfitted with the identical QHD+ (1,440×3,120) pixels show with a 120Hz refresh charge — the identical because the Pixel 6 Pro that was launched in 2021, utilizing the identical Samsung S6E3HC3 panel, in keeping with Google’s driver code. Unlike the Pixel 7, the Pro mannequin will supply the identical display screen dimension as its predecessor.

The drivers for the Pixel 7 Pro show additionally recommend that the high-end mannequin may supply customers the flexibility to show content material in 1080p mode by way of a recently spotted setting on Android 13. While this can downgrade the viewing expertise on the smartphone, it will probably assist preserve battery — a function supplied on different smartphones with high-resolution shows. Meanwhile, Google is but to formally reveal the whole specs of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, forward of their anticipated debut later this 12 months.