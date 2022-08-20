Google Pixel 7 Series Alleged Hands-On Video Shared Online: Details

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro early hands-on video has been shared by a YouTuber on-line. Both the fashions of the upcoming Google smartphones had been allegedly early developer variations, and the telephones had been solely seen with the bootloader display screen. In the video, the YouTuber additionally shared some {hardware} specs and design options of the 2 Google smartphones. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro had been additionally featured within the video to check them with the alleged early developer variations of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Pro.

YouTube channel Unbox Therapy has shared a hands-on video of the alleged early developer variations of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The video means that the upcoming PIxel smartphones will retain the horizontal format for the rear digicam module. The Pixel 7 may be seen with a twin rear digicam setup, and the Pixel 7 Pro with a triple rear digicam setup.

The Google brand on each the handsets might be positioned within the middle of the rear panel, as per the video. According to the YouTuber, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will function a “visor-like” design. It was additionally talked about that the Pixel 6 Pro is a bit taller and thicker than the Pixel 7 Pro, as per the video. The Pixel 7 is claimed to be considerably shorter in top when in comparison with the Pixel 6. Both the upcoming Google smartphones might sport slimmer bezels than the Pixel 6 sequence. The Pixel 7 sequence can also be stated to be thinner than the Pixel 6 sequence, however with similar rear digicam module thickness.

The Pixel 7 Pro early developer model was seen within the video with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage. The bootloader display screen of the Pixel Pro additionally suggests ‘cheetah EVT1.1′ code title, as seen within the Unbox Therapy video. The Pixel 7, alternatively, may be seen that includes 8GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage. The handset may be seen with the codename ‘panther EVT1.1′. As per the video, the Pixel 7 Pro might function polished proper and left spines, whereas, the Pixel 7 might get matte end sides. Both the handsets are stated to additionally help wi-fi charging, in accordance with the YouTuber.

At the entrance, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may be seen within the Unbox Therapy video with a hole-punch show. The Pixel 7 Pro might get a barely greater hole-punch minimize out, the YouTuber stated. The YouTuber additionally weighs the Pixel 7 sequence handsets. The Pixel 7 is claimed to be about 10g lighter than the Pixel 6, and the Pixel 7 Pro is claimed to be a couple of gram heavier than the Pixel 6 Pro.

To recall, Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro had been teased on the Google I/O 2022 keynote occasion. Both the flagship telephones are stated to launch later this 12 months. They are teased to be powered by the subsequent era Tensor SoC, and run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.