Google rolls out Android 13, Samsung, Asus, Oppo, Vivo get update; is your phone on list?

Google introduced the Android 13 Beta at I/O occasion and several other smartphones together with Google, Samsung, Asus, Oppo have began getting the replace. Check the record to know in case your smartphone is on it.

Just a few days in the past, Google made an enormous announcement about Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel Watch, Google Pixel 6a and extra. Well, amongst these main revelations, Google additionally unveiled the following technology Google OS Android 13. Soon after its announcement, a number of Google smartphones began getting the most recent replace. However, this Android 13 beta is within the type of a developer preview. There are a complete 12 massive manufacturers that are a part of the Android 13 Beta program. Know what new Android 13 beta gives and the record of smartphones that obtained the most recent replace, this embrace Google smartphones in addition to non-Google smartphones. Also Read: Google I/O 2022 had 100 things to share; we list them ALL

List of smartphones with Android 13 Beta program

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find N

Asus Zenfone 8

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

HMD Global

Nokia X20

OnePlus 10 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro

Sharp Aquos Sense 6

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G

Vivo X80 Pro

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra

Android 13: What new options does it supply?

The Android 13 replace features a new permission setting that lets you handle which apps ship you notifications. It consists of higher permission settings for partnering with close by gadgets. It incorporates all-new ‘Material You’ design language elements, which allow you to match app icon colors to themes and select pre-app textual content, amongst different issues. Also Read: Android 13 unveiled at Google IO; Check all new features here

Looking for a smartphone? To test cell finder click here. Also learn:

It additionally comes with higher controls for privateness and safety. For instance, with Android 13, it is possible for you to to decide on between ‘Photos and Videos’ and ‘Music and Audio’ when an app asks you for permission to entry recordsdata. Earlier it was restricted to ‘Files and media’ which used to present entry to complete inside storage.

Not only for smartphones, however for tablets, Android 13 brings extra multitasking choices. This comes with a brand new up to date taskbar by way of which you’ll simply swap between apps in addition to can use two apps side-by-side in a split-screen view. Users may drop any app from the library onto the house display in keeping with your self.