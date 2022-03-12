Google Street View catches couple in roadside romp

A pair have been caught in a compromising place on the aspect of a South Australian freeway in pictures uploaded to Google Street View.

This will not be the sort of roadside attraction Google customers have been anticipating.

The specific photographs have been reportedly taken on Dukes Highway simply exterior the city of Keith — about midway between Adelaide and Melbourne, the NY Post reports.

The saucy snaps present the amorous Aussies having fun with one another’s firm in broad daylight whereas subsequent to their silver BMW.

The pair are clearly within the throes of ardour, with the girl bent over the hood of the automobile and her male associate positioned instantly behind.

In one picture — snapped by a Google Street View van — the girl could be seen sporting a startled expression on her face, seemingly stunned that she has been busted within the roadside romp.

The pair aren’t identifiable from the saucy photographs and it’s not believed they have been arrested over the act.

According to South Australian legislation, public intercourse is punishable by a $1100 effective or as much as six months in jail.

According to the Daily Star, the Google Street View pictures have been uploaded in 2013, however have now resurfaced on Reddit.

Google staff didn’t seem to note the kinky couple earlier than publishing the pictures on-line.

However, it seems that the photographs have now been taken down. The Post has contacted the corporate for remark.

This article initially appeared on NY Post and was reproduced with permission