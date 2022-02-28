Google temporarily disables Google Maps live traffic data in Ukraine | Fin24

Alphabet Inc’s Google confirmed on Sunday it has quickly disabled for Ukraine some Google Maps instruments which offer stay details about visitors circumstances and the way busy totally different locations are. Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket by way of Getty Images

The firm stated it had taken the motion of worldwide disabling the Google Maps visitors layer and stay data on how busy locations like shops and eating places are in Ukraine for the security of native communities within the nation, after consulting with sources together with regional authorities.

Ukraine is going through assaults from Russian forces who invaded the nation on Thursday. As missiles fell on Ukrainian cities, almost 400,000 civilians, primarily ladies and youngsters, have fled into neighbouring international locations.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.

Big tech corporations together with Google have stated they’re taking new measures to guard customers’ safety within the area.

Online providers and social media websites have additionally been tapped by researchers piecing collectively exercise across the warfare.

A professor at California’s Middlebury Institute of International Studies stated Google Maps visitors jam” that was really Russian motion in direction of the border hours earlier than Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced the assault.

Google stated stay visitors data remained accessible to drivers utilizing its turn-by-turn navigation options within the space.