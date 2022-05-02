Google urges EU court to scrap $1.6 billion antitrust fine

Alphabet unit Google on Monday urged Europe’s second-highest court docket to dismiss a 1.49-billion-euro ($1.6 billion) positive imposed by EU antitrust regulators three years in the past for hindering rivals in on-line search promoting.

The case is one in all three that has resulted in a complete of 8.25 billion euros in European Union antitrust fines on the world’s hottest web search engine.

The European Commission in its 2019 determination stated Google had abused its dominance to cease web sites utilizing brokers apart from its AdSense platform which offered search adverts. The Commission stated the unlawful practices occurred from 2006 to 2016.

Google subsequently challenged the EU discovering within the Luxembourg-based General Court. The firm will set out its case throughout a three-day listening to beginning on Monday.

The EU competitors enforcer’s evaluation of Google’s dominance and the Commission’s determination that search adverts and non-search adverts don’t compete had been fallacious, Google stated in a court docket doc.

It additionally took challenge with the Commission for saying the corporate’s exclusivity, premium placement and minimal Google adverts clauses had been abusive.

Google suffered a setback final yr when it misplaced its court docket battle in opposition to a 2.42-billion-euro antitrust determination over the usage of its personal worth comparability purchasing service to realize an unfair benefit over smaller European rivals.

