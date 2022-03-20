Google’s African internet cable is heading to SA. First stop: Togo | Fin24

The West African nation of Togo would be the first touchdown of a brand new Google undersea internet cable related to Europe, in what the tech large and the Togolese authorities have hailed as a “major digital infrastructure transformation initiative”.

The announcement on Friday comes months after Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai introduced a five-year $1bn funding to assist “a range of initiatives from improved connectivity to investment in startups” throughout the African continent.

In a joint launch, the Togolese authorities and Google stated the “Equiano” cable, named after Nigerian-born author and abolitionist Olaudah Equiano, would create improved high-speed and affordable internet access to hundreds of thousands of individuals within the nation and West Africa. The touchdown can be in Togo’s capital, Lome.

Cina Lawson, Togo’s minister of digital financial system and digital transformation, stated the collaboration additional exhibits the nation’s “commitment to enhancing public and social services for all citizens so that they can benefit economically”.

The Equiano undersea cable [Google]

The cable can be set to have landings in Nigeria and Namibia earlier than a last touchdown in Cape Town, South Africa.

Google, which first introduced the undertaking in 2019, has stated the cable would have about 20 instances extra community capability than a earlier cable constructed to serve this area. It is the corporate’s third non-public worldwide underwater cable and first in Africa.

A neighborhood firm shaped by CSquared, a world open-access wholesale broadband infrastructure firm, and Societe d’Infrastructure Numeriques (SIN), a public telecommunications asset firm, will handle and preserve the cable on Togolese soil.

The authorities of Togo, lead by President Faure Gnassingbe, who took energy following his father’s demise in 2005, has just lately set its sights on digital improvement.

In 2020, it launched an bold plan to strengthen social assist and financial improvement by investing in expertise. It goals to show Togo, a rustic of about eight million, right into a tech hub.

Last May, the World Bank accredited a further $11m from the International Development Association “to improve connectivity in Togo and develop the country’s digital economy”.

The funding is a part of the West Africa Regional Communications Infrastructure Program, which seeks to bridge “connectivity gaps” between 16 West African nations and the remainder of the world.

“We are thrilled that Togo will be Equiano’s first landing on the African continent, as it aligns with the country’s continuing efforts to promote digital inclusion for Africa,” Nitin Gajria, managing director of Google sub-Saharan Africa, stated in a press release.

“We look forward to working closely with the Togolese Government and The Ministry of Digital Economy and Transformation as they continue to build their digital infrastructure.”