‘Goosebumps’: Touching WA border reunions

There have been unbelievable scenes at Perth Airport with emotional reunions after Western Australia lifted its onerous border after nearly two years.

Australia’s hardest border has lastly fallen after nearly 700 days of being closed to the world, with Western Australia welcoming vaccinated guests from throughout the nation.

Emotional scenes have been captured at Perth Airport as the primary arrivals touched down from midnight native time (3am AEDT) as households and associates reunited for the primary time in nearly two years.

The state slammed shut its borders on April 5, 2020, and enforced harsh border measures for 697 days, isolating itself from the remainder of the nation.

More than 8000 persons are anticipated to reach at Perth Airport on Thursday and Friday.

Hugs and tears flooded the arrivals corridor early Thursday morning with emotional reunions as travellers bumped into the awaiting arms of family members.

“I can’t even put into words how it feels to be back in my home after three years of trying to make this moment happen.”

Another girl who had been ready on the airport was in tears as she hugged her member of the family.

“We’re just so happy,” she stated.

Interstate and abroad travellers should full a G2G go earlier than getting into WA and take a speedy antigen check inside 12 hours of arrival.

Overseas arrivals must be double vaccinated whereas home arrivals have to have the booster shot.

Any returning Australians who are usually not vaccinated have to finish seven days of resort quarantine.

Premier Mark McGowan took to Facebook late Wednesday evening and acknowledged how the onerous border had affected many individuals in a prolonged put up.

“The hard border was never about politics, and it was definitely never about the silly notion of secession (from the rest of Australia),” Mr McGowan wrote.

“It was about the value we placed on the lives of Western Australians, and the lengths we were willing to go to in order to protect them.

“It had been over a hundred years since Western Australia last had a hard border to keep out the Spanish flu.

“Putting one in place was not something I thought I would ever have to do as Premier.”

WA was initially presupposed to reopen to the nation on February 5 after Mr McGowan locked it in “barring some unforeseen emergency or catastrophe which we can’t predict”.

But the unexpected disaster did hit within the type of a rampant Omicron outbreak on the nation’s east coast.

Mr McGowan stated it “brought a whole new ball game” and he pushed the opening again by a month.

Travellers arriving at Perth Airport from midnight can be handed vouchers starting from $150 to $2200 as a part of the “Gifts from Western Australia” marketing campaign to attract extra tourism in.