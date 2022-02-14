GOP Candidate For Governor Chris Doughty Says COVID Policy Should Make People ‘Feel Safe, But Not Controlled’

BOSTON (CBS) – Chris Doughty, a Republican candidate for Massachusetts governor, joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to debate the state of the COVID pandemic, his voting file and extra.

Doughty is the one candidate presently operating in opposition to Geoff Diehl within the Republican main. This is his first time operating for governor.

The businessman from Wrentham was requested concerning the present state of COVID in Massachusetts and his stance on masks mandates.

“I think all of us, we’re all looking forward to this being in our rear-view mirror. I think we have to be understanding, and compassionate and watch the data to figure out what is the best path,” Doughty stated. “You want citizens to feel safe, but not controlled. So I think just finding that correct balance so we can get to that off-ramp and put this behind us.”

Doughty stated he doesn’t help vaccine mandates much like the one in place in Boston.

“We don’t want to be an unfriendly state. We don’t want to be the state that sends people way to other states. We’ve already had too many citizens move out,” Doughty stated. “I think we should say to the rest of the nation ‘Hey, we’re open for business.’ We want citizens, we want to grow. We don’t want to be unfriendly in any way to those who have chosen not to get the vaccine.”

Diehl has criticized Doughty for casting his vote for Hillary Clinton within the 2016 election. Some Democrats, in the meantime, have stated they gained’t vote for Doughty as a result of he voted for Donald Trump in 2020.

“I’ve taken flak from a lot of people over that,” Doughty stated. “I’m a businessman. I come from the outside. I’m not beholden to any political machines. I voted who I thought would make sense at that time. I stand by my record. I think it’s important for candidates to be genuine, and be honest.”

