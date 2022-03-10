GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged with driving on a revoked license for 2nd time; court dates set

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference technique session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., has been charged for the second time up to now 5 years with driving on a revoked license, a misdemeanor that carries as much as 20 days in jail.

The 26-year-old Henderson County Republican was pulled over March 3 in Cleveland County, about 1½ hours southeast of Asheville, by the freeway patrol, based on court docket data and a freeway patrol spokesperson.

Along with the misdemeanor, Cawthorn is dealing with two pending citations for dashing: driving 89 mph in a 65 mph zone in Buncombe County on Oct. 18 and 87 mph in a 70 mph zone in Polk County on Jan. 8.

Highway patrol spokesperson Sgt. Marcus Bethea stated March 9 he might “confirm that the three citation numbers” are pending issues in Buncombe, Polk and Cleveland counties.

More: Cawthorn’s candidacy challenge blocked by district judge

More: Cawthorn backtracks, files to run in home district: Asheville, Buncombe other WNC counties

The (Asheville, North Carolina) Citizen Times has reached out to Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball.

The court docket date for the misdemeanor is May 6. The Polk County dashing quotation is about to be heard April 18 and the Buncombe quotation on May 3.

Cawthorn has been charged earlier than with driving after having his license taken away. Before he was sworn in final 12 months as a U.S. House member, a 2017 cost of driving with a revoked license was dismissed in Buncombe, court docket data present.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been charged with driving with a revoked license.

Driving with a revoked license is taken into account a Class 3 misdemeanor in North Carolina and carries a most sentence of 20 days in jail, although the punishment is often a high-quality or probation.

Cawthorn makes use of a wheelchair after being significantly injured in a 2014 automotive accident in Florida. A good friend who was driving fell asleep whereas Cawthorn slept within the passenger seat, based on his 2019 federal court docket submitting in opposition to the insurance coverage firm.

This article initially appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn charged with driving on a revoked license