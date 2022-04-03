GOP Rep. McClain falsely claimed that Trump caught Osama bin Laden. The Al Qaeda leader was killed during the first Obama administration, when Trump was still hosting a game show.

Rep. Lisa McClain wrongly claimed Osama bin Laden was caught in the course of the Trump administration.

Bin Laden was killed throughout a 2011 raid underneath the Obama administration.

McClain additionally falsely claimed unemployment is at a 40 yr excessive, calling the Biden administration “weak.”

Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain falsely claimed during a Saturday campaign rally that Osama bin Laden had been caught by the Trump administration.

“Well, President Trump was in office. We didn’t have a war and I think he made three peace treaties,” McClain mentioned throughout her speech. “Caught Osama – Osama bin Laden and Soleimani, Al Baghdadi. And this President is weak. And I’ll tell you weakness breeds aggression. We need strength.”

Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian general, and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a leader of ISIS, had been each killed throughout army operations accomplished in the course of the Trump administration.

The 2011 raid that killed bin Laden, nonetheless, was carried out throughout President Barack Obama’s first time period in workplace. Joe Biden was serving as vice chairman on the time. Trump was internet hosting “The Apprentice” – a actuality/recreation present on NBC.

During her remarks, McClain also said unemployment is at a “40-year high” whereas there may be “a labor shortage.”

The current unemployment rate is 3.8%, down from a record of 14.7% during the height of the pandemic and lower than it has been for most of the last 20 years.

McClain’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

Read the unique article on Business Insider