GOP Sens. Rubio, Daines face backlash for sharing photos of Zelensky on social media after being asked to protect his safety

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.

Rep. Dean Phillips criticized Sens. Rubio and Daines for sharing photos of Zelensky from a Saturday assembly.

Lawmakers have been requested to chorus from revealing visible particulars from their discuss with the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky stays in a troublesome place as he continues to rally his nation in opposition to Russian forces.

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Steve Daines of Montana on Saturday have been criticized for sharing photos of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on social media after being requested not to take action throughout a gathering within the curiosity of the chief’s security.

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota excoriated Daines and Rubio in a tweet for his or her “appalling and reckless ignorance” after posting screenshots of a Saturday Zoom name between Zelensky and several other lawmakers whereas the assembly with nonetheless in progress.

During the dialogue, the Ukrainian president sought extra navy support from the US, amongst different requests.

Several aides who spoke with NBC News said lawmakers have been particularly requested to not tweet in regards to the assembly.

Phillips on Saturday additionally mentioned that lawmakers have been requested by the US Ambassador to Ukraine to not share visible particulars of the assembly to “protect the security” of Zelensky, who remains in a precarious place as he rallies his residents in opposition to the Russian assault on Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian Ambassador very intentionally asked each of us on the zoom to NOT share anything on social media during the meeting to protect the security of President Zelenskyy,” Phillips wrote on Twitter.

He added: “Appalling and reckless ignorance by two US Senators.”

Rubio posted a screenshot on Twitter of Zelensky: “On zoom name now with President Zelensky of #Ukraine.”

Daines additionally shared a picture from the assembly, writing: “Currently on a zoom call with President Zelenskyy. #StandWithUkraine”

Zelensky in an announcement afterward Saturday mentioned that he spoke with US lawmakers about “war crimes” being dedicated by Russian forces and pleaded for added sanctions to be levied in opposition to Moscow.

“Spoke online with representatives of both chambers and both parties of the US Congress,” he wrote. “Told about the course of the fighting and war crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine: shelling, schools, residential buildings, kindergartens, churches.”

He added: “As well as the danger the occupants pose to chemical and nuclear facilities, Ukraine needs to close airspace to protect civilians and objects of critical infrastructure. “Urged congressmen to proceed to extend sanction stress on Russia. Appreciate the assist!”

Zelensky has asked for the US to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but President Joe Biden has resisted such a move, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said that such a decision would be “catastrophic.”

“Warehouses with weapons and ammunition, aviation, air protection techniques — it takes time to destroy air protection techniques,” Putin said at a meeting in Moscow. “This work is virtually completed — that is why there are calls for to impose a no-fly zone. The realization of that demand would deliver catastrophic outcomes not solely to Europe however to the entire world.”

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki brushed aside requests for a no-fly zone.

“That is escalatory, that may probably put us in a spot the place we’re in a navy battle with Russia. That just isn’t one thing [President Joe Biden] desires to do,” Psaki said. “Those are all of the the reason why that is not a good suggestion.”

