Gopichand to resign as chief coach, contest as BAI secretary | Badminton News – Times of India
HYDERABAD: Pullela Gopichand‘s 15-year tenure because the chief coach of the Indian badminton crew got here to an finish as the previous All England champion is ready to contest as the overall secretary of the Badminton Association of India (BAI).
The BAI headquarters in Delhi has been a beehive of exercise the previous few days ever since information broke out that Gopi wished to contest for this prestigious put up. Nominations for BAI elections started on March 9 and can shut on March 11. The election is scheduled to be held on March 25.
It is learnt that Gopichand acquired the nod of BAI president and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is predicted to be re-elected because the president of the nationwide physique unanimously.
Sarma arrived within the capital and met the BAI office-bearers. Sources mentioned that Gopi will throw his hat within the ring provided that he’s elected unopposed.
If issues go in response to Gopi’s plan, India might want to search for a brand new chief coach. Ever since he took over because the coach in 2006, Gopichand has made an incredible impression on the game. Under him India received three Olympic medals, a number of World championship medals, at the same time as Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth turned world No.1.
However, some sources opine that BAI structure might not enable Gopichand to contest. According to the structure solely outgoing office-bearers or a member of the outgoing govt committee is eligible to contest for the put up of the overall secretary.
But many mentioned that there is no such thing as a such rule and anybody can grow to be the secretary. Gopichand is already the secretary of Telangana Badminton Association.
