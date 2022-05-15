Gospel singer Deborah Fraser dies after short illness | News24
Gospel singer Deborah Fraser has died.
Family spokesperson Nontando Mafisa confirmed to News24 that Fraser had died on Sunday.
“It is with deep sadness [that we] inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend, and gospel musician, Deborah Fraser, following a short illness. She passed on today [Sunday] after midday, in the presence of her family and friends.
“As Fraser’s household, we want to be given area to course of and take care of this very tragic state of affairs,” said the statement from the family.
Mafisa confirmed that Fraser leaves behind two children – a boy and a girl.
