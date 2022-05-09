‘Got Any Plans?’ The phonecall that delivered Garner to Penrith

Penrith-bound Luke Garner wanted only one telephone name from Ivan Cleary to persuade him to affix the premiers, because the Wests Tigers flip their consideration to discovering a brand new centre slightly than a substitute back-rower.

Garner will hyperlink with the premiers on a two-year deal subsequent yr, with Cleary the person who handed the 26-year-old his NRL debut whereas teaching the Tigers again in 2018.

With Kelma Tuilagi and Luciano Leilua additionally departing for Manly and North Queensland on the finish of the season, the Tigers can have an alarming lack of depth of their second-row shares.

Isaiah Papali’i joins from the Eels subsequent yr and the membership has additionally held talks with Cronulla’s Briton Nikora, whereas Shawn Blore will return from a knee damage. Jack Bird was briefly mentioned by the Tigers, however he’s anticipated to resign with the Dragons.