‘Got Any Plans?’ The phonecall that delivered Garner to Penrith
Penrith-bound Luke Garner wanted only one telephone name from Ivan Cleary to persuade him to affix the premiers, because the Wests Tigers flip their consideration to discovering a brand new centre slightly than a substitute back-rower.
Garner will hyperlink with the premiers on a two-year deal subsequent yr, with Cleary the person who handed the 26-year-old his NRL debut whereas teaching the Tigers again in 2018.
With Kelma Tuilagi and Luciano Leilua additionally departing for Manly and North Queensland on the finish of the season, the Tigers can have an alarming lack of depth of their second-row shares.
Isaiah Papali’i joins from the Eels subsequent yr and the membership has additionally held talks with Cronulla’s Briton Nikora, whereas Shawn Blore will return from a knee damage. Jack Bird was briefly mentioned by the Tigers, however he’s anticipated to resign with the Dragons.
The centre place has change into the Tigers’ high precedence. Garner has actually loved his time within the centres, and even scored a long-range strive when out-running good mate and Manly grasp Tom Trbojevic on the weekend.
“I’m having dinner with Tom on Tuesday night. Hopefully he shouts – he earns enough money to shout everyone on the northern beaches to dinner,” Garner quipped.
As for the Panthers transfer, which ws solely confirmed final week, Garner stated: “Ivan contacted me about six weeks in the past and requested me what my plans have been for subsequent yr. I didn’t have any, and that’s how issues kicked off.
“It’s at all times thrilling when a workforce or anybody exhibits curiosity in you.I’ve labored with Ivan previously, we’ve bought alongside nicely, he gave me my debut in 2018, and I’m positive we will construct that relationship much more.