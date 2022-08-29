Gould meets with Josh Reynolds as Dogs consider train-and-trial homecoming deal

“At this stage there’s no problem with giving him an off-season of training, seeing how he feels and leaving it up to him.

“I said I would speak to the head coach and have him speak with Josh.”

Reynolds was a fan favorite throughout his time in blue and white, enjoying within the 2012 and 2014 grand finals amongst his 138 video games for the Bulldogs earlier than transferring to the Wests Tigers.

Gould indicated that an off-field position with the membership – doubtlessly in business and junior growth areas – can be being explored for Reynolds.

As a born and bred native junior and wholehearted participant, his exit to the Tigers in 2017 was seen as a key juncture in Canterbury’s downhill slide. Reynolds advised the Herald earlier this 12 months that he has all the time carried the membership with him.