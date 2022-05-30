Gov. Baker attends Memorial Day ceremony in Swampscott

BOSTON — While the lengthy weekend is the unofficial begin to summer time, Monday’s vacation is about taking time to honor fallen women and men who made the final word sacrifice for our nation. Ceremonies to mark Memorial Day passed off throughout the state on Sunday as nicely.

On the North Shore, veterans, Gold Star Families, and neighborhood members gathered in Swampscott. Gov. Charlie Baker was additionally in attendance.

He spoke concerning the everlasting devotion that America’s fallen service members confirmed for his or her nation.

“That the freedom that they fought and died for, and paid an enormously high price for, was being bequeathed to us. Those Americans who came after as a gift,” Baker stated.

Mayor Wu and Congressman Stephen Lynch visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The ceremony began on the native VFW publish after which the group walked to the Medal of Honor Park in South Boston.

“I think it’s very important for our country to remember the service and sacrifice that these men and women have offered, it’s a real example of patriotism that in this divided time we really need, we really need things that bring us together,” stated Lynch.