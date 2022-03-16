Gov. Baker: Bill Would Expand Mental Health Care Services

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled a invoice Tuesday that he mentioned would assist increase entry to major care and psychological well being companies and assist management rising well being care and prescription drug prices.

The Republican detailed the laws throughout a cease at a well being care middle within the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.

Baker mentioned the state has some unfinished enterprise relating to increasing well being care entry within the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He mentioned the invoice goals to extend investments in behavioral well being care companies, management components that drive up well being care prices and enhance entry to top quality coordinated look after individuals coping with a number of well being care challenges.

“The pandemic demonstrated that while our health care system does many things very well — and thankfully we all saw that first hand every single day — we still have a number of significant issues and problems we need to solve,” he mentioned.

One of the highest remaining challenges is ensuring that these in want of behavioral well being care companies are handled on par with these with bodily well being care wants.

The invoice would require well being care suppliers and payers to extend expenditures on major care and behavioral well being by 30% over three years, with the preliminary efficiency interval ending in 2024.

“I don’t think I’ve found anybody in Massachusetts who thinks we have enough people playing in the behavioral health space to take care of the people who are trying to access services,” Baker mentioned, including that the state “had issues with respect to access to those services before the pandemic.”

Amy Rosenthal, govt director of the nonprofit Health Care For All, welcomed the invoice, saying it might assist improve entry to medicine by reducing prices.

“We need to rein in rising prescription drug prices so that individuals and families can afford their treatments and are not forced to choose between putting food on the table or paying for their medications,” Rosenthal mentioned in a written assertion.

The Massachusetts Senate in November unanimously accepted their very own invoice that will assure Massachusetts residents are eligible for annual psychological well being wellness exams for gratis — akin to annual bodily exams.

The sweeping invoice, which handed on a 39-0 vote, would create an internet portal to assist clean the transition from emergency to longer-term care and dedicate $122 million to help almost 2,000 behavioral professionals. It would additionally implement current psychological well being parity legal guidelines, that are supposed to make sure that insurance coverage protection for psychological well being care is the same as insurance coverage protection for different medical circumstances.

The invoice has been despatched to the Massachusetts House.

The legislature’s formal session ends July 31.

