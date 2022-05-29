Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’

Gov. Gavin Newsom stated he examined optimistic for the coronavirus Saturday, making him the newest authorities official to contract the virus that relentlessly continues to problem healthcare programs throughout the nation and around the globe.

“This a.m. I tested positive for COVID-19,” Newsom, who’s vaccinated and has acquired two booster photographs — the latest on May 18 — announced in a tweet, “and am currently experiencing mild symptoms.”

“Grateful to be vaccinated, and for treatments like Paxlovid,” he added, referring to the Pfizer antiviral treatment. “I am following health guidelines and will be isolating while I work remotely.”

In accordance with native and state well being pointers, Newsom, 54, will stay in isolation no less than by way of Thursday, his press workplace stated.

As outlined in California’s new SMARTER plan, a seven-part technique that features continued reliance on vaccinations, masks and testing, Newsom will check for the virus previous to leaving isolation, his workplace stated.

Under the plan, the state retains monitor of COVID-19 developments in order that public officers can put together for and adapt to spikes in transmission just like the one which has well being programs presently grappling with limitations in staffing, provides and house.

A month in the past, Vice President Kamala Harris, 57, who is also absolutely vaccinated and twice-boosted, examined optimistic. Harris was also prescribed Paxlovid.

When taken inside 5 days of signs showing, the drug has been discovered to considerably cut back danger of hospitalization and demise amongst adults at highest danger of dealing with extreme sickness.

Some coronavirus-positive sufferers who’ve accomplished the five-day remedy, nevertheless, are rebounding into sickness, and consultants are urging individuals to be cautious in the event that they develop COVID-like signs once more and develop into infectious.