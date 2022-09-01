Americas

Gov. Murphy announces $283 million in Ida relief funds for homeowners

NEW JERSEYGov. Phil Murphy on Thursday marked one 12 months since Ida devastated components of New Jersey.

Thirty folks died within the Garden State, greater than in another state from the storm, Murphy mentioned. 

Some areas noticed greater than 10 inches of rain in a matter of hours. The complete price of the injury remains to be being calculated, Murphy mentioned. 

Murphy introduced extra assistance is on the best way for residents nonetheless rebuilding. 


Gov. Murphy commemorates 1 year since Ida

11:29

“We are moving forward with the process to push out about $283 million in HUD Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery funds,” Murphy mentioned. “We’re gonna put these funds to use helping homeowners restore their storm-damaged homes.” 

The cash may also be used to cowl rental prices for low-income households impacted by the storm. 

Murphy additionally introduced efforts to enhance the state’s resiliency towards highly effective storms and flash flooding.

