Gov still sidelined as Eagles axe three

Luke Strnadica will make an extended awaited AFL debut for West Coast towards Port Adelaide this weekend to finish an AFL resurrection story after his delisting by Fremantle.

The 203cm left footer has been introduced into the Eagle steam to supply ruck assist for Bailey Williams in a match they should win to keep away from sinking to the underside of the AFL ladder. Strnadica replaces one other former Fremantle participant Hugh Dixon who was dominated out due to a calf harm.

But the Eagles will once more be with out defender Jeremy McGovern who missed final week due to Covid protocols.

The Eagles will give additional probabilities for gamers ignored for final Friday’s disappointing loss to Sydney with ahead Jake Waterman and midfielder Xavier O’Neill recalled.

Strnadica, 23, was taken as a supplementary choice by the Eagles after spending summer season on the membership – regardless that he spent a lot of the summer season rehabbing plantar fasciitis in his foot. He had performed impressively as a ruckman for East Fremantle in 2021 and was seen as offering necessary depth within the ruck division to cowl the lack of Nathan Vardy.

He spent two seasons at Fremantle as a rookie after being drafted by the Dockers within the 2017 rookie draft.

West Coast’s WAFL coach Robert Wiley had labelled Strnadica as “certainly heading in the right direction” after 17 dsiposals, three marks and 29 hit outs within the WAFL towards Perth final weekend had the Eagles on the verge of an upset win.

Camera Icon Former Fremantle-listed ruckman Luke Strnadica will make his debut for West Coast. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Coach Adam Simpson labelled him a real ruckman on SEN on Thursday afternoon.

“He’s performed quite well at WAFL level and he’s come in and trained with us. He hurt his planta fascia in the pre-season,” he mentioned. “He gets his debut for the club this week. Really looking forward to see what he’s got and can’t wait to see him play.”

Waterman and and O’Neill have been additionally sturdy contributors towards Perth. Waterman kicked two objectives from 18 disposals and narrowly missed a troublesome shot that might have gained the sport within the final minute.

O’Neill was the Eagles greatest within the recreation with 27 disposals, 9 clearances and 10 inside fifties.

The earlier week towards Collingwood the 21 yr previous had made a breakthrough at AFL stage with 24 disposals, 5 clearances and 9 contested possessions within the upset win over the Magpies at Marvel Stadium.

Connor West, who was additionally spectacular towards the Magpies however unavailable towards Sydney due to a hip grievance, comes again into the workforce however there was a well-known ring concerning the omissions, with Josh Rotham, Zac Langdon and Jamaine Jones dropped on high of the injured Dixon.

For Port Adelaide, Ollie Wines will return to the aspect after lacking with a coronary heart drawback, whereas speedster Karl Amon will make approach after their heart-breaking loss to Carlton.