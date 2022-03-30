Gov. Whitmer Plans To Sign $4.8B Michigan Infrastructure Plan

(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is planning to signal the Building Michigan Together Plan, making large investments to enhance roads, bridges, regional airports and transit.

Whitmer stated the $4.8 billion bipartisan funding may also enhance transportation and water infrastructure, assist jobs and spend money on all areas of the state.

“The Building Michigan Together Plan makes historic, bipartisan investments in the kitchen-table issues that matter most to Michigan families and builds on our work to fix the damn roads,” she stated.

“I am so proud that the Michigan Legislature and I were able to come together to get this done and continue fixing the roads together with the right mix and materials, so they stay fixed. This plan will make a real difference in our communities, support thousands of good-paying jobs, and set up Michigan’s economy for decades of success. It is a testament to what is possible when we put Michiganders first.”

The Building Michigan Together Plan requires crucial investments of $645 million in Michigan’s infrastructure, together with:

$317 million for highway and bridge packages, benefitting each state and native initiatives.

$66 million to make state transportation infrastructure extra resilient to future flooding occasions by including dependable generator backup energy to all 164 state-owned pumping stations.

$93 million for airport infrastructure enchancment grants.

$66 million to enhance public transportation.

$25 million funding within the statewide Mobility Futures Initiative to place Michigan to guide the nation in mobility innovation.

