Government Agencies Using 5,384 Electric Vehicles, Says Nitin Gadkari

A complete of 5,384 autos out of 8,47,544 autos that have been in use by authorities businesses, together with central and state governments and autonomous our bodies, as of February 4, 2022, have been electrical autos, Parliament was knowledgeable on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari mentioned the utmost variety of electrical autos utilized by native authorities (1,352), adopted by authorities undertakings (1,273) and state governments (1,237).

Replying to a separate query, Gadkari mentioned out of the entire size of 34,800 km together with 10,000 km of residual National Highways Development Project (NHDP) tasks accredited to be developed below Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, tasks for a size of about 19,363 km have been awarded as much as January, 2022.

To one other query, he mentioned for the fiscal 12 months the federal government has allotted further budgetary help of Rs 59,000 crore for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The minister famous that the entire size of NHs has been enhanced from about 91,287 km in 2014 to about 1,41,190 km at current.

Replying to a different query, Gadkari mentioned 48,144 e-challan issued throughout the nation for drunken driving instances.

