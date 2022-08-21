Government and opposition back Carroll to reform QPS

Queensland’s police commissioner has been backed by each side of politics within the state to reform the embattled police service after every week of damaging revelations which have led to no less than one high-ranking departure.

Deputy commission Paul Taylor resigned on Friday after lewd feedback he made at high-level police conferences have been aired at Independent Commission of Inquiry into the Queensland Police Service Response to Domestic and Family Violence.

Both sides of politics have backed Commissioner Katarina Carroll to vary police tradition in Queensland. Credit:Matt Dennien

Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder, whose personal lewd feedback additionally got here to mild throughout the inquiry, has taken depart, the Queensland Police Service announced on Saturday.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll appeared earlier than the fee final week and conceded witness testimonies instructed a tradition of misogyny, sexism and racism inside the QPS, though she rejected the suggestion it was “widespread”.