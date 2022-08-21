Government and opposition back Carroll to reform QPS
Queensland’s police commissioner has been backed by each side of politics within the state to reform the embattled police service after every week of damaging revelations which have led to no less than one high-ranking departure.
Deputy commission Paul Taylor resigned on Friday after lewd feedback he made at high-level police conferences have been aired at Independent Commission of Inquiry into the Queensland Police Service Response to Domestic and Family Violence.
Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder, whose personal lewd feedback additionally got here to mild throughout the inquiry, has taken depart, the Queensland Police Service announced on Saturday.
Commissioner Katarina Carroll appeared earlier than the fee final week and conceded witness testimonies instructed a tradition of misogyny, sexism and racism inside the QPS, though she rejected the suggestion it was “widespread”.
Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey stated he “absolutely” supported Carroll in her function, as he echoed cupboard colleague Police Minister Mark Ryan’s comments condemning the senior officers’ language.
“They’ve got to take responsibility for their actions and I have faith that Katarina Carroll, as the police commissioner, our first woman leader of the police force, will take appropriate action,” he stated.
“She has shown herself to be a leader of the highest quality and she has my absolute faith that she will handle all these matters appropriately.”
Opposition Leader David Crisafulli, in the meantime, stated it was clear “significant change” was required within the QPS and backed Carroll to supervise the wanted reforms.
“The commissioner deserves the opportunity to reflect and see what comes out of the commission of inquiry and to drive that leadership change that is needed,” he stated.