Government Cancels Rs 19,000 Crore Rural Broadband Connectivity Bid For Lack Of Bidders

Government referred to as off a young for offering rural broadband connectivity resulting from lack of bidders

New Delhi:

State-owned Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited (BBNL) has cancelled a Rs 19,000-crore tender that was floated for connecting villages throughout 16 states with an optical fibre-based high-speed broadband community, following the shortage of participation of eligible bidders.

The mission was authorized in June final yr to roll out an optical fibre community underneath BharatInternet in 16 states in a public-private partnership mannequin with a complete expense of Rs 29,430 crore.

Government had authorized a viability hole fund of Rs 19,041 crore for the mission that aimed to attach 3.61 lakh villages throughout 16 states.

The mission was divided into 9 packages, and tenders for every of the packages have been floated individually.

For every of the 9 tenders, BBNL on February 8 mentioned the tender of the corresponding bundle “with all its corrigenda is hereby cancelled on account of non-participation by any bidder”.

An e-mail question despatched to BBNL elicited no response.

However, an official supply mentioned that there was participation from some corporations, bids have been evaluated; however the individuals did not qualify.

“The tender will be floated again after taking feedback from the industry. The government is committed to connecting villages with broadband at the earliest,” the supply, who didn’t want to be named, mentioned.

The authorities opted for a public-private partnership after state-owned corporations confronted a number of points in expediting the initiatives and missed a number of deadlines.

The BharatInternet mission was authorized in 2011 because the National Optical Fibre Network with an intention to attach all 2.5 lakh panchayats with the optical fibre community by 2013.

The mission now has been prolonged to 2025 now.

According to official information, over 1.69 lakh village panchayats have been made service-ready for broadband companies underneath BharatInternet as of December 31, 2021.