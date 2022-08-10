Government department fined $55,000 over care home violence

A Victorian authorities division has been fined $55,000 after residential care staff have been hit and punched by a violent baby over a number of months.

The baby, who had an mental incapacity and a historical past of violent behaviour, moved right into a residential care dwelling at Moe within the Latrobe Valley in August 2015.

The division was fined for failing to make sure folks aside from staff weren’t uncovered to well being and security dangers, whereas the administration was fined for failing to supply or preserve secure programs of labor. Credit:Wayne Taylor

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing owned the house and Victorian Person Centred Services Limited managed it.

Over numerous months, the kid subjected a number of staff to aggressive acts, together with punching and kicking, WorkSafe mentioned.