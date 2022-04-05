Government Extends Deadline For Loan Disbursement Of Ethanol Projects

Government has prolonged mortgage disbursement deadline for ethanol mixing initiatives

Government on Tuesday prolonged the deadline for mortgage disbursement of ethanol initiatives until September 30, 2022, a transfer which can assist in boosting manufacturing of the renewable gasoline, which is made from corn and different vegetation.

The step, official sources mentioned, may also assist in assembly the goal of attaining 20 per cent ethanol mixing by 2025.

The earlier deadline for mortgage disbursement was March-April 2022.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs mentioned in an announcement that the timeline for disbursement of loans of ethanol initiatives has been prolonged until September 30, 2022 in respect of all of the schemes notified throughout 2018-2021.

The transfer is aimed toward facilitating entities to finish their initiatives and avail advantages of curiosity subvention.

The Centre has notified completely different curiosity subvention schemes for sugar mills and distilleries throughout 2018-2021, to boost ethanol manufacturing and its provide below Ethanol Blended with Petrol (EBP) Programme, particularly within the surplus season. This may also enhance the liquidity place of the sugar mills enabling them to clear cane value arrears of farmers.

The authorities additionally extends monetary help within the type of curiosity subvention at 6 per cent each year or 50 per cent of price of curiosity charged by banks, whichever is decrease, on the loans to be prolonged by banks for 5 years, together with one-year moratorium.

“However, due to unavoidable and unfortunate situation caused by COVID-19, project proponents were unable to adhere to the time limit for disbursement of loan from banks and unable to complete their projects in a given time frame. Therefore, there is a need to extend the time line for disbursement of loans under interest subvention schemes announced earlier during 2018-2021,” the assertion mentioned.