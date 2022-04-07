Government is pandering to short-term vested interests

Acts of protests require highly effective to take discover In NSW Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward’s piece, I can really feel the outrage about kids unable to go to high school because of the actions of the protesters. However, she stays quiet on the identical kids, and future generations, having to overlook colleges on account of floods, fires and different penalties to local weather change. If I scream on the tv and protest at dwelling, it is not going to attain the folks in energy. By their nature, protests will disrupt life, and the primary query the Minister must ask is why are protests required to compel motion on an apparent disaster going through humanity? Manbir Singh Kohli, Pemulwuy A legislation permitting the jailing of protesters for blocking a road wouldn’t be a shock in Cambodia, however an analogous legislation impressed by the delaying of a NSW Liberal minister on Spit Bridge is a really totally different matter. Norm Neill, Darlinghurst Dear Minister, are you aware what else blocks roads? Floods and fires. Do you realize why we’re having extra of them? Maybe you will get a legislation to cease them, too. Pam Newton, Dee Why

There has been a lot angst about protesters blockading roads and rail traces from authorities, which has toughened up laws, and human rights advocates who appear to assume that protesters have rights and we, the folks, don’t have any rights (“Why I got a law to stop protesters”, April 7). There is little question that blockading a street, rail line or entry to premises is a bodily act of violence geared toward stopping folks going about their lawful enterprise and ought to be handled as such. The authorities should lengthen its laws to cowl all roads, rail traces and entry to premises to curb these occasions. The police should act swiftly and have to be absolved from any complaints when blockaders are eliminated. Unless these steps are taken, it’s doubtless that members of the general public will take their very own steps to take away them which might in all probability be lower than mild. Much higher if the federal government acts rapidly and forcefully. Michael Lane, St Ives So the Minister was not impressed by local weather protests? I ponder, had residents of the Northern Rivers introduced a truck of the muddy, stinking stays of their houses and dumped it on the Harbour Bridge with an analogous message would the Minister have solid the protests so simply because the “selfish actions of a few”? The NSW authorities has used these protests to drive a wedge inside our communities, pitting the activists towards the each individual. Climate change impacts draw no such distinction and more and more folks have lived expertise of the disruptions coming because the world warms. Laws can’t cease folks protesting towards the actions of governments that threaten complete lives and communities. Thinking they will misunderstands the social compact between authorities and the citizenry. Don’t shoot the messenger. Justin Field, Member of NSW Legislative Council I discover the bragging tone of the Minister fairly disturbing. She makes no point out of why folks had been protesting — our authorities’s dire place relating to motion on local weather — however solely how she was inconvenienced on her technique to work. When the UN secretary basic says “the truly dangerous radicals are the countries increasing productions in fossil fuels”, I’m questioning how “inconvenienced” the Minister and her constituents will probably be when local weather change causes additional unprecedented excessive climate occasions. Deanna Hayes, Hurlstone Park

Disaster chiefs can’t wash fingers “Nobody dropped the ball” (“Flood relief questioned”, April 7)? Preparation and response had been each insufficient. We would have higher confidence in our emergency providers and catastrophe administration businesses if their chiefs had already recognized exactly the place the deficiencies lay throughout the latest floods. It is their job to be correctly briefed, as a matter of urgency, if rain gauges want fixing and extra introduced on-line, levees rebuilt and energy restored. They can’t accept being defensive about forecasts failing to foretell a “rain bomb”. If current methods aren’t as much as the job, authorities have to know. What is required? What is the fee/profit evaluation, given the large damages and reduction invoice now incurred? Whole communities can’t afford to be caught unawares. Cash handouts look good however sensible, materials help is likely to be of extra instant use. Whole communities may want a basic rethink, somewhat than simply “build back better”. Margaret Johnston, Paddington Transparency missing PM Morrison has positioned a few circumstances on his capitulation of the federal authorities’s contributing to the Queensland authorities’s plan to purchase again or rebuild flood-affected houses (“PM responds to Queensland’s flood fund furore”, smh.com.au, April 7). The irony of his circumstances is that there have to be transparency and reporting again to the general public. This from the chief whose authorities has thrived on lack of transparency and failing to report again to the general public. Sandra Burke, North Sydney Will the PM approve flood reduction to the voters of Cook (“Low-lying parts of Woronora, Bonnet Bay in Sydney’s south told to evacuate now”, smh.com.au, April 7)? Glenn Wood, Bardon (Qld)

Selective caring It is good, if somewhat shocking, that our authorities is worried about our kids vaping, virtually as if they’ve an obligation of care (“Federal bid to stop children vaping”, April 7). Of course, relating to the far higher menace to kids’s well being from the sure ravages of local weather change, there’s apparently no responsibility of care. John van Leeuwen, Northmead White supremacy stays The final quarter of the final century appear now like halcyon days. But as a folks, we additionally got here spoiled, wealthy and in some ways, ugly. It wasn’t laborious for Pauline Hanson and John Howard to scratch our tribal Anglo intuition to demonise different cultures who’re additionally Australian (Letters, April 7). And Scott Morrison and Alex Hawke’s venture that far-right Christianity ought to dominate Parliament appears solely an extension of that white hegemony. So as entertaining as it’s to look at them destroy their very own get together with hubris and incompetence, the unhappy truth stays this notion of the “inability” of Muslim migrants to combine continues to be a typical trope in our Anglo-dominant tradition. Muslims stay the “other” we have to demonise to guarantee ourselves of our supremacy. We don’t simply want a change of presidency; we want an enormous cultural change. Shayne Chester, Potts Point

Telstra titillates It’s a pity Telstra couldn’t additionally cease all of the emails I get from “Natasha” or “Svetlana” promising unbridled ardour and everlasting love if solely I’d verify my financial institution particulars, and use a small a part of my African lottery winnings to assist them ship me a provide of blue capsules and endowment-enhancing gadgets earlier than I get arrested and despatched to jail for tax evasion or welfare fraud (“New Telstra filter blocks scam texts”, April 7). Adrian Connelly, Springwood Aged care catastrophe The query that must be answered is what care do you obtain when paying $214 per day, on prime of the large quantity paid to safe a spot within the aged care facility (Letters, April 7)? When Anthony Albanese is promising that aged care residents will obtain a better commonplace of meals if he’s elected, one wonders — the place does the cash go? Not in offering nutritious meals, I’d say. It beggars perception that an election promise is best high quality meals for aged care residents.

The similar goes for the promise of registered nurses in aged care. Who is dishing out the drugs? We had a royal fee, with many suggestions, none of which have been applied, from what I can see. The authorities handed over aged care to the non-public sector and now we see the result of that. Rosemary Wolf, Mount Warrigal As one other self-funded retiree, if I find yourself in an aged care facility, I’d a lot somewhat have registered nurses on responsibility 24/7 and pay further tax for the privilege than having sufficient left over for a funeral. My funeral is not going to be for my profit, however having an RN on responsibility day and night time will allow higher look after me whereas I’m nonetheless respiration. Jan Syme, Newington Taxes is not going to essentially have to rise to pay for extra nurses, as your correspondent suggests. We simply must rethink our priorities. Imagine what number of nurses could possibly be employed if we cancelled plans to spend $3.5 billion on military tanks which might be unlikely for use. Richard Tainsh, Potts Point

Sharp-eyed Sleepy Indeed, Ron, your reminiscence relating to instructor Sleepy MacKenzie is in complete accordance with mine, however you’ve ignored his different feat of ambidexterity: the flexibility to repurpose the chalk stub immediately into an efficient long-range weapon towards boys mucking up behind the category. His goal was fairly good, too (Letters, April 7). I ran into him years afterward a practice, the place he greeted me warmly by my first identify, and I reckon he would have remembered us all. An exquisite instructor. Patrick Guest, Iluka He’s no fake Mo Below is my surname however invariably Morrison is used (Letters, April 7). I inform the miscreants it has however one “r” and two letter “o”. Then it comes again as Moorison or Morisoon, each variations with three “o”. I smirk in delight. Ian Morison, Forrest (ACT)

