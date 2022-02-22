Government is trying to duck blame for rail chaos

Coalition’s renews slavish devotion to fossil fuels The PM misrepresents the reality, saying that energy costs would go up if coal crops had been closed too shortly (“Plan to hasten end of coal at AGL draws PM’s disapproval”, February 22). Quite the opposite is the case, as he ought to know. As the market turns into dominated by extra renewables, electrical energy costs have and can persistently be lowered. His opposition to Mike Cannon-Brookes’ superb instance of can-do capitalism can solely be understood within the context of his authorities being largely managed and owned by the fossil gasoline trade. This isn’t a brand new suggestion: simply ask Malcolm Turnbull. Josie McSkimming, Coogee We have identified for years that the change from fossil fuels to renewables was inevitable not just for the sake of future generations but additionally due to financial viability (“Small communities need seat at the power table”, February 22). The proposed takeover of AGL are the direct outcomes of developments in know-how and market forces but our Prime Minister claims that with out coal-fired energy, costs of electrical energy will improve. A report by the Australian Energy Market Commission late final yr predicted that electrical energy prices to customers would fall over the present monetary yr and fall additional by 2023-2024, thus making a nonsense of the Prime Minister’s declare. The tragedy is, as Shirley Jackson has identified, regardless of the success of the Latrobe Valley Authority in serving to the local people clean the transition away from coal, there isn’t any nationwide transition authority as a result of our federal authorities refuses to recognise that coal is on the way in which out. Peter Nash, Fairlight With the ever-growing presence of local weather insecurity in our nationwide dialog, maybe the Prime Minister wouldn’t have been so disapproving of accelerated coal-powered electrical energy plant closures if his authorities was to have any actual enter into ending emissions. Had the wasted billions of taxpayer {dollars} in rorted or backward insurance policies been higher spent, we in all probability wouldn’t must depend on the non-public sector to do the federal government’s duties. Zac Barlow, Jerilderie The federal Coalition have been making an attempt to color themselves inexperienced with concern for koalas and the Great Barrier Reef. When it involves the welcome prospect of a unclean polluting energy station closing early, each Scott Morrison and Angus Taylor are upset. The inexperienced paint is coming off in strips, revealing their true stance. The Coalition has no plans to cut back air pollution. They are supporters of burning fossil fuels with no regard for future penalties. Dennis O’Hara, Wanniassa (ACT)

Phone misery sign robust Mel Robinson isn’t alone enduring a one-bar cell phone reception (“Outrage over outages in town cut off”, February 22). Here on the Central Coast, a part of Greater Sydney and a bushfire susceptible space the place dependable cellular protection is a necessary, we expertise the identical one-bar state of affairs. Despite the promise from native federal Liberal member Lucy Wicks that each one can be resolved by the primary quarter of 2021, could I remind her that it’s now the primary quarter of 2022, and we’re nonetheless ready. Bill Young, Killcare Heights Remember these dreamy advertisements for the NBN in 2010 that promised to seriously change the way in which we labored, communicated, used our leisure time? Everyone, regardless of the place they lived on this nice nation, would have the world and all its potentialities confide in them. The residents of Kundabung and different small cities, 12 years down the monitor, would now fortunately simply accept essentially the most fundamental of providers. Joan Brown, Orange Pandemic clear-out Talk about various universes (“Great jobs reshuffle offers brighter future” and “Return to an office frozen in time”, February 22). As considered one of Tim Connors’ 91 colleagues now not on the timetable instructing tutorial English to worldwide college students — in my case, prematurely and unwillingly retired from work I cherished — I have to remonstrate with Jo Masters and her optimism about “job vacancies … at record highs” and the “great jobs experiment” as a result of it ignores the expertise over the previous two years of 1000’s within the larger training sector. Brett Johnson, Erskineville

Runway neglected The announcement of extra funding for Australia’s Antarctic program is welcome however doesn’t compensate for current abandonment of plans to assemble a year-round runway close to Davis Station (“Drone fleets and autonomous vehicles added to Antarctica research program”, smh.com.au, February 22). Such a facility would allow transport between Australia and Antarctica of personnel belonging to all nations’ packages, not simply ours. This would enable Australia to behave as “gatekeeper” for East Antarctica, retaining management and oversight of worldwide actions inside the Australian Antarctic Territory. In its absence, it appears seemingly that China will assemble its personal runway. Jeremy Smith, Armidale Nothing beats actual information Anne Summers’ clear-eyed summary of the first-rate home violence analysis launched at Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety annual convention — stories grounded in onerous information and analytical substance, slightly than hashtag slogans and on-line posturing — may additionally function a delicate however agency reminder from their elders to the “rock stars” of millennial feminism that lasting change calls for empirical rigour, mental nuance, advocacy endurance and grinding, consensual negotiation (“Lethal lovers: National plan needed”, February 22). The extra uncritically obsessed #MeToo cultists may also notice that not one of the knowledgeable coverage professionals behind the 2 stories Summers cites are celebrities. I wager that a few of them aren’t even on Twitter. Jack Robertson, Birchgrove

Service high quality erodes Correspondents all agree (Letters, February 22). How many instances should we undergo this failure of presidency when important providers are handed over to the revenue sector? It is as plain as day that revenue will take priority and repair a poor second. The authorities ought to present important providers and positively not with volunteers. VET, TAFE, social housing — there’s a lengthy listing of failures. We should ship the strongest message come election time in order that the Morrison authorities’s systemic mismanagement is rarely repeated. Steve Johnson, Elizabeth Beach Don’t our governments realise that each greenback of revenue made by privatised companies is a greenback not spent on the recipients of that care or service? It is a greenback much less to pay staff a good wage, a greenback much less on the niceties of life for our aged, a greenback much less for our roads and hospitals. And simply what number of of these {dollars} go offshore? John Holstein, Yerong Creek Have to like a primary world nation the place you want volunteers and the military to assist care in your aged residents. Summer is ending so why not rope within the lifesaving golf equipment of Australia as properly. Wayne Stinson, Merimbula

Traffic tunnel blow-back As some writers have famous, the swing within the seat of Willoughby could, partially, be a mirrored image of the anger at having the Harbour Tunnel foisted on residents (Letters, February 22). I used to be concerned within the battle to save lots of Ashfield Park from the proposed ravages by the WestConnex tunnel. Residents’ issues in regards to the concentrated air pollution from the air flow stacks had been assuaged by guarantees that air high quality displays can be positioned in sections alongside Parramatta Road and in Haberfield Public School. I can not discover any proof on the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment web site of air high quality information being collected from native displays, solely the final Rozelle website which averages information for all of this a part of Sydney. The monitoring station within the grounds of Haberfield Public School appears to be out of motion more often than not and there doesn’t look like any publication of information from that website. The obligatory acquisition of properties in Ashfield and Haberfield noticed enormous ache and disruption to folks’s lives and lack of a lot native heritage. The guarantees that the WestConnex mission would ease congestion on Parramatta Road and make the hall extra “liveable” stay a joke, as anybody who drives alongside Parramatta Road between Strathfield and Ashfield can attest that truck drivers are avoiding the tolls and site visitors flows on that part stay heavy. Friends of mine on the St Peters finish of the mission report extra rat runs by way of their suburbs as folks attempt to keep away from the tunnel. Residents in Rozelle/Annandale may have three air flow stacks subsequent to one another spewing concentrated air pollution into their properties and onto the brand new parklands the place kids can be taking part in sport. This is a authorities which ignores all of the worldwide and nationwide well being analysis about unfiltered tunnels and venting of concentrated site visitors air pollution in high-density residential areas. The residents of northern Sydney affected by the tunnel are proper to lift their fears. Kerry Barlow, Ashfield

Joan’s legacy I’m very saddened to learn that Joan Croll has died, leaving a private and public legacy that may by no means be forgotten and unattainable to switch (“Tributes and celebrations”, February 22). Her pioneering achievements in breast most cancers screening, one of many Battlers for Kelly’s Bush, a patron of the humanities, all these letters to the Herald. It was at all times a pleasure to learn them. Over the years my spouse and I got here to know her and husband Frank who died in 2003. Now they’re collectively. Wish I may excise this unhappy morning from my life. Bye, Joan. Peter Skrzynecki, Eastwood The household discover acknowledges her epistolary abilities, but like all contributors to this web page the nice physician was far more, recognised by her nation for her chosen fields of endeavour and an instance of how every of us can play a job in broader society. Allan Gibson, Cherrybrook The remaining phrase Graham Finn says that anybody who makes use of “woke” loses the argument (Letters, February 22). The drawback is that individuals who name themselves “woke” don’t normally have any argument to begin with. David Morrison, Springwood