Government Issues Notices To 63 Firms Selling Kitchen Scales For Compliance

Government sends notices to 63 companies promoting kitchen scales to verify for compliance

New Delhi:

The authorities has issued notices to 63 producers, importers and sellers of private weighing and measuring devices like kitchen scales on e-commerce platforms, asking whether or not they have complied with all regulatory norms.

The improvement comes within the backdrop of a number of client complaints concerning unauthorised sale of those merchandise on the e-commerce platforms.

Speaking to PTI, a senior client affairs ministry official mentioned, “Based on the consumer complaints and suo moto, 63 show-cause notices have been issued between June and August 29.”

The producers, importers and sellers have been requested to offer particulars of the approval of mannequin, manufacturing/importer/seller licence and verification of weighing scales, the official mentioned.

The suo moto motion was taken because it was noticed that some producers/ importers of weighing and measuring devices are promoting kitchen scales and private weighting machines with out complying the provisions of the regulation, the official added.

As per the Legal Metrology Act 2009, the producers and importers are required to get approval of mannequin of their weighing and measuring instrument, manufacturing licence, import registration and verification/stamping platform.

The compliance of those provisions are obligatory within the curiosity of the customers and to manage commerce and commerce in weights, measures and different items.

Further, the obligatory declaration of the product must be made on the pre-packaged commodity/e-commerce platform for the customers to make an knowledgeable alternative.

The producers/importers are required to keep up the information of the variety of weighing and measuring instrument and their components manufactured and imported, bought/distributed and the small print of verification charges paid to the federal government.

Under the Act, violation of those guidelines entice high quality and imprisonment or each.