Government notifies overseas investment rules and regulations

Union Ministry of Finance stated the federal government has notified

abroad funding guidelines and laws in a bid to additional

enhance the nation’s standing within the ease of doing enterprise.

In line with the modification within the Foreign Exchange Management

Act 2015, Outward Investments Rules have been framed by the

Government of India in session with the Reserve Bank.

Presently, the abroad funding by an individual resident in India

is ruled by the Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue

of Any Foreign Security) Regulations, 2004 and the Foreign Exchange

Management (Acquisition and Transfer of Immovable Property Outside

India) Regulations, 2015.

The Government of India in session with the Reserve Bank

undertook a complete train to simplify these laws.

Draft Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules and

draft Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations

had been additionally put within the public area for consultations. Extant

laws pertaining to Overseas Investments and Acquisition and

Transfer of Immovable Property Outside India have been subsumed

inside these guidelines and laws, the Finance Ministry stated in a

assertion.

In view of the evolving wants of companies in India, in an

more and more built-in world market, there’s a want for Indian

corporates to be a part of the worldwide worth chain. The revised

regulatory framework for abroad funding gives for

simplification of the prevailing framework for abroad funding

and has been aligned with the present enterprise and financial

dynamics.

Clarity on Overseas Direct Investment and Overseas Portfolio

Investment has been introduced in and varied abroad

investment-related transactions that had been earlier below the

approval route are actually below the automated route, considerably

enhancing “Ease of Doing Business”.