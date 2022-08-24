Government notifies overseas investment rules and regulations
Union Ministry of Finance stated the federal government has notified
abroad funding guidelines and laws in a bid to additional
enhance the nation’s standing within the ease of doing enterprise.
In line with the modification within the Foreign Exchange Management
Act 2015, Outward Investments Rules have been framed by the
Government of India in session with the Reserve Bank.
Presently, the abroad funding by an individual resident in India
is ruled by the Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue
of Any Foreign Security) Regulations, 2004 and the Foreign Exchange
Management (Acquisition and Transfer of Immovable Property Outside
India) Regulations, 2015.
The Government of India in session with the Reserve Bank
undertook a complete train to simplify these laws.
Draft Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules and
draft Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations
had been additionally put within the public area for consultations. Extant
laws pertaining to Overseas Investments and Acquisition and
Transfer of Immovable Property Outside India have been subsumed
inside these guidelines and laws, the Finance Ministry stated in a
assertion.
In view of the evolving wants of companies in India, in an
more and more built-in world market, there’s a want for Indian
corporates to be a part of the worldwide worth chain. The revised
regulatory framework for abroad funding gives for
simplification of the prevailing framework for abroad funding
and has been aligned with the present enterprise and financial
dynamics.
Clarity on Overseas Direct Investment and Overseas Portfolio
Investment has been introduced in and varied abroad
investment-related transactions that had been earlier below the
approval route are actually below the automated route, considerably
enhancing “Ease of Doing Business”.